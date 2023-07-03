Sadie has been waiting since December 2014 for the right person to bring her home. Sadie does things on her own terms. She’ll come over for attention when she wants it, but sometimes she wants to be left alone! She’ll accept treats or attention, but don’t try to pick her up suddenly!
Sadie does have her playful side. She can be very entertaining to watch as she chases a laser light or bats at a wand toy. Sadie needs a home with someone who will allow her to be an admired companion, even if she never becomes a lap cat