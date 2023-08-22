Starr is a female tortoiseshell domestic short-haired cat who is about ten years old — but seems a lot younger. This playful, energetic and curious girl is ready to find someone to love her. And she’s easy to love. She loves being petted, purrs and makes muffins with her paws when you hold her.

Plus, she’s beautiful with a striking caramel-colored stripe down her nose. And she’s good with cats and children. What’s not to love? Starr is chatty, self-confident, and wants your attention. She’s a sweet companion looking for a happy, safe and loving family to call her own.

The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter.All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org.