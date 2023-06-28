Stitch is quite the character! He’s a grey and white domestic short-haired male cat born around March 2021. If he’s in his cage, he will ask to come out by putting his paws through the wire. His compelling sense of elan and joie de vivre makes him hard to resist. Once free from captivity, Stitch will show his affection by rubbing up against you. He is intensely curious and will explore non-stop, sniffing everything in his surroundings. Stitch seems to be warming to other cats and may or may not prefer to be the one and only cat in a home.