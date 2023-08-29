Tiree is grand, dignified and golden. He has been waiting patiently for a ,very long time for someone to pay him some attention. He has watched countless rambunctious kittens and energetic young cats come and go. Tiree remains in the shelter hoping someone will appreciate his strong silence and dignified demeanor.

He misses being part of a family and is hoping that the right one comes along to give him a steady home life, where he can relax and feel secure. Tiree is growing weary of being overlooked. He would relish the opportunity to show you how wonderful he is.