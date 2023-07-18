Winnie is a buff and white domesticated short-haired male born around June 2022. Sweet Winnie gets overlooked at the shelter amongst the outgoing, vocal, and assertive cats. He’s not flashy, exotic or precocious. His demeanor doesn’t bring folks over to see him in his cage like the other cats.
He’s quiet and unassuming, but very sweet. He enjoys being held and receiving love. He isn’t demanding or rambunctious. He’s looking for a home with like-minded humans. He’ll make a kind and mellow buddy for a lucky family. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet a kind kitty who deserves a good home!