All Nelson County and public schools employees can expect a 5% raise in the new fiscal year that starts July 1, now that the Nelson County Board of Supervisors has approved a $50.2 million county budget. Supervisors made no changes since a public hearing on the budget May 9.

After budget talks, supervisors landed at a 5% raise for all county employees plus an adjustment to the employee’s minimum pay range on the new salary scales proposed by consultant firm Management Advisory Group. The budget also includes a 5% raise for all schools’ employees, in addition to the 0.5% raise employees earn every year they stay with the division.

The county’s general fund budget constitutes a $2.7 million decrease from its amended fiscal year 2023 budget of $52.9 million; a major factor in the overall decrease is the absence of $2.6 million in bond proceeds the county received and spent in fiscal year 2023 for the purchase of the Larkin property, an approximate 300-acre wooded parcel neighboring the Nelson County High School and Middle School complex.

The county’s new contribution to public schools is $18.5 million in the adopted budget, a $1.2 million increase over its fiscal year 2023 contribution, and about 80% of the $1.6 million increase schools’ administration first requested in March. The increase brings the total schools budget, which includes state and federal revenues, to $34.7. million.

The county budget also adds four part-time positions: a chief deputy registrar position, an evidence technician for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, an administrative assistant to be shared by the Building Inspections and Planning and Zoning offices and one part-time animal control shelter manager position.

Before the board voted to approve and appropriate the budget, Supervisor Skip Barton requested the board discuss a potential increase to the current 5% transient occupancy tax rate at the board’s July meeting.

Supervisors had to adopt a budget by July 1, but can make changes to the transient occupancy tax rate at any time. County Administrator Candy McGarry also described the budget as a “living, breathing document” that can be amended later.