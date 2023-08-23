The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently recognized a longtime employee for his career of service.

James Morris is retiring at the end of August after 33 years with the county’s custodial and maintenance staff. Supervisor David Parr read a resolution at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting, honoring Morris “with great appreciation for his dedicated and steadfast service to Nelson County throughout his tenure.”

According to the resolution, Morris joined the county’s custodial and maintenance staff on March 1, 1990, and has since served under seven county administrators, including George Krieger, Jeffrey Johnson, Ralph Moore, M. Douglas Powell, John Cutlip, Stephen Carter and Candy McGarry.

“Whereas, Mr. Morris has dedicated his career to maintaining the County’s office buildings, ensuring the continuity of operations for the County’s departments and offices which serve the citizens of Nelson County,” Parr read.

“Be it further resolved, that Mr. James Morris will be missed both personally and professionally and the Board wishes him continued health, happiness, and prosperity upon his well-deserved retirement.”