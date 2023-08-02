The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has postponed its development of a phosphorus reduction plan for the Black Creek watershed in order to collect more data.

DEQ has been working with landowners in the Hat and Black Creek watersheds to develop voluntary Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) cleanup plans for both waterways to reduce pollutants.

Excess sediment has been found to be a stressor affecting aquatic life in both watersheds, and phosphorus is an additional stressor in Black Creek.

DEQ staff met with landowners in June, and the group voted on a weighted sediment reduction scenario for both watersheds that calls for greater reductions to agricultural sources.

Developing a phosphorus reduction scenario has proved more complicated, however, given the Nelson County Service Authority’s Sewage Treatment Plant has been found to be a significant source of phosphorus in the waterway. The Service Authority plant is a DEQ-permitted source of phosphorus in the waterway and is therefore not the target of reduction scenarios.

TMDL Development Coordinator Nesha McRae wrote in an email to landowners July 25, “After careful consideration of how best to develop a phosphorus reduction scenario for Black Creek, we’ve decided to take a step back and collect some additional phosphorus data from the stream.

“As you may recall, our two-year monitoring period captured an overflow at the STP in May 2021, which was caused by a power outage at the facility. The effects of this overflow appeared to stick around through the remainder of our monitoring period, which concluded in December 2021.

“We plan to collect three additional samples in July, August and September to see if the impacts of the overflow may still be observed, or if phosphorus levels in the stream have since dropped back down. This additional monitoring effort will allow us to ensure that the water quality study reflects current conditions in the watershed, and is not disproportionately influenced by one particular event.”

McRae told landowners she will schedule another meeting to go over the results and discuss next steps for the project after data collection.