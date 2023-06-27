Bradley is a spectacular beast! 19-month-old Bradley is a really cool 56-pound dog. He’s smart, fun, and laid back. He’s wonderful and has been a beloved pet. Bradly surrendered to us because he wanted a chicken sandwich. Otherwise, he’s a good boy who is great with other dogs and children, but not sure about cats. He has been mellow and not pooped in his room, and he knows how to sit and offer his paw. This guy is primed to learn new tasks and tricks. Please fill out our online application for an appointment to meet the extraordinary Bradley.