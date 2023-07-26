Chancey loves life and outdoor activities, is always smiling, and adores people. At a year old, she is ready for school! She is learning to behave while on lead and how to share a room with another dog. Accomplishing sit when asked is coming along nicely.

The sky’s the limit for anyone with the time to train her. We don’t know if she has ever shared space with cats, but she seems very adaptable. If you’re looking for a fun companion, who can be chatty at times, and you enjoy teaching a young dog new tricks, Chancey is your girl!