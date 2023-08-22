Cutie Luna is about 35-40 pounds – short and solid. Luna is a sweet, happy girl who loves people, especially kids, and other dogs. She doesn’t mind cats, but can get annoyed with them. They are cats, after all.

She is housetrained, knows to “sit”, and loves going on walks. And playing. Luna loves to play. If happiness and a firecracker came together to make a dog, that’s Luna. Luna is a bundle of sparkles who is waiting to join your family, and fetch lots of things and learn new tricks! This loving girl needs human siblings of her very own!