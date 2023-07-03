McGee is a gentle, quiet, dignified, and deaf one-year-old dog. He is curious, happy to meet new people and is friendly toward other dogs. He has an elegant, Art Deco-look that suggests he has some fancy heritage in addition to hound. He is calm and keeps his room clean.

At about 38 pounds, he is that just-right-house-dog size. McGee has nice leash manners when going for walks. Around cats, McGee is quite calm and collected. McGee would do best in a home with a secure fence to keep him safe and Another friendly dog who hears to help him out.