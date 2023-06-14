Mocha is a nice, quiet, composed dog. She’s mature, house broken, calm, and unassuming. She sits on command and is accomplished in her leash manners. She greets guests politely, without being overbearing. Although she’s gentle-natured, she is a terrier that would strongly prefer not to live with cats or other dogs. She was a family’s great dog! Sadly, her owners had to move to a place where they could not keep her. Mocha knows that she is always on her best behavior and can’t understand why she is at Almost Home. She is very sad and needs a new family.
Dog of the week: Mocha
