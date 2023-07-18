Reed is learning that people can be kind. Reliable meals and gentle voices have increased his confidence. Reed is 12 months old and 38 pounds. It seems that he would really enjoy living in a home with another dog that could be his buddy, and cats currently frighten him.

He is quiet here with us and does well when crated. When walked on a leash, Reed stays close to his leader. He is sweet with our staff and volunteers. Every day he warms up a little more. He would do well with kind, understanding humans while he learns to relax.