Russell is a very medium-sized, adult lab mutt, who seems to have a young heart but an old soul. He was uncomfortable and unsure when he arrived at Almost Home, but he settled in with relief soon after he got here and saw we were kind. Russell wants to be loved by a great family.
He wants a respite from chaos. He’s tired of the journey he’s been on and wants to land in a comfortable, stable home where he knows when mealtimes are. He wants a peaceful life. He deserves the rest of his years to be happy.
Justin Faulconer, (434) 385-5551