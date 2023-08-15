Tye is a bouncy, athletic kind of guy. He’s quite fetching with his brindled coat, and would make anyone look regal walking on a leash beside them. Tye most certainly as some kind of sighthound in him, and is fascinated by our cats.

He would absolutely love to chase them. He seems ok with other dogs. He has a really little, bobbed tail that wiggles a lot. Tye is just fun to play with! He’s curious and sweet and is game for whatever fun you are looking to find! Most of all, Tye would like to find his new person.