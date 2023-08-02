Firefly Fiber Broadband recently celebrated five years of connecting customers in the region, including Nelson and Amherst counties, to faster internet service.

“Firefly was born out of a desire to bridge the digital divide and provide reliable, high-speed internet to over 38,000 CVEC members, thus improving their quality of life,” a release from the company reads.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Arrington-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Firefly Fiber was created in 2018 and celebrated 20,000 active accounts in April 2023.

“The $150 million investment has succeeded in delivering over 22,000 connections, exceeding 3,600 miles of build fiber, and passing more than 40,000 home and businesses,” the July release added.

That fiber build covers 14 counties, including rural portions of Amherst County and much of Nelson County.

“The power of partnerships and the grant funds available on the local, state, and federal level have made this expansion a possibility,” Firefly President and CEO Gary Wood said in the release.

“Rural central Virginians will have access to reliable and affordable fiber broadband and no longer grapple with connectivity for work, education, health, business, and entertainment.”

As of July 27, about 60% of Nelson County — including the Nellysford, Wintergreen, Avon, Faber, Colleen, Woods Mill, Tye River, Norwood and Gladstone areas — has high-speed service, according to a map on the Firefly website.

CVEC and Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project partner Appalachian Power are making connections in much of the rest of the county — including the Montebello, Tyro, Massies Mill, Roseland, Lovingston, Schuyler and Arrington areas.

Wood updated the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in June, and said Firefly is finished with all fiber construction in the county except for a small section of South Powell’s Island Road and Falling Rock Drive in Arrington, where he estimated Appalachian Power’s crews should be finishing connections in August.

The northernmost tip of the county in Afton is part of Firefly’s RISE Project and doesn’t yet have a fiber build timeline on the company’s website.

“Everybody who wants service will have service on fiber, other than a little area going up Afton Mountain here,” Wood recently told Nelson supervisors.

“Dominion has power lines up there. They are actively doing their field work and will build fiber on the remaining backbone and lease to us next year and we’ll build out. It’s about 200 or so homes up there.”

Nelson residents can check installation progress in a specific area on the Firefly website, fireflyva.com, by clicking “search your county” under the “projects” tab on the website, clicking the Nelson County logo and scrolling down past a map of the county.