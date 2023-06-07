Nelson County landowners are pitching in to clean up the Hat and Black creeks, and have helped Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) staff choose a voluntary pollution reduction scenario for the waterways.

DEQ has found excess sediment in the two Tye River tributaries to be contributing to the lack of insect diversity that has put both waterways on Virginia’s impaired waterways list. Excess phosphorus has been found to be an additional stressor on aquatic life in Black Creek, which is faring worse overall.

When waterways are listed as impaired, the federal Clean Water Act requires communities develop a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) cleanup plan, or find what is the maximum amount of pollution the water body could receive and still meet water quality standards.

DEQ is in the process of developing a Hat and Black Creek TMDL with community input, to be followed by an implementation plan that can help get grant funding to landowners who want to implement strategies.

As of a May 17 meeting with VDEQ staff, a group of landowners in the watersheds have helped update the department’s land cover maps, resulting in an overall decrease in the estimated annual sediment discharges in both waterways, and annual phosphorus discharge in Black Creek.

Different land uses deposit different amounts of sediment into waterways through erosion; in the Hat and Black creek’s waterways cropland, pasture, and developed areas have the greatest loading rates for sediment and phosphorus. Generally, the greater the vegetation in an area the less sediment deposited, as large plants capture more runoff before it can enter waterways.

DEQ TMDL Coordinator Nesha McRae presented the group with some sediment reduction scenario concepts at the May meeting that divide up the share of pollution reduction differently between sediment sources.

Saunders Brothers General Manager Robert Saunders, a major landowner in the Black Creek watershed, offered support for a weighted scenario with a greater reduction to agricultural sources, which the group ultimately favored for both watersheds.

Saunders said he liked the weighted scenario because “contrary to a lot of people’s opinions, agriculture does care.”

Other scenarios included even reductions across all sources, reductions on agricultural sources only and reductions on urban sources only.

McRae said while urban areas are the greatest sediment contributor, associated measures to stop that sediment flow such as stormwater reduction systems, are more expensive to implement, whereas agricultural pollution reduction measures such as livestock rotating and planting riparian — or streamside — buffers are cheaper and “get more bang for your buck.”

But she also said scenarios that focus exclusively on agricultural or urban sources are generally less successful.

A shared problem

Reducing phosphorus in Black Creek may be more complicated, given that the Black Creek Sewage Treatment Plant in Colleen, operated by the Nelson County Service Authority, is reported to be the source of 69% of current phosphorus loads. McRae has said as a permitted source of both phosphorus and sediment in the watershed, the sewage treatment plant will not be the target of pollution reduction goals.

But McRae noted at the May meeting even areas upstream of the sewage treatment plant are excessively muddy. Phosphorous also is “really good at attaching itself to sediment,” so that even if growers haven’t been using phosphorous fertilizers in decades, the nutrients could still be present in soil washing into Black Creek, McRae explained.

Wherever the excess sediment is coming from, the consequences could be felt by more than just macro-invertebrates at the bottom of streambeds. Nelson County Board of Supervisors Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed, who serves on the service authority, said the authority has to consider dredging the Black Creek reservoir soon to keep the sewage treatment plant functioning. A potential multi-million dollar project, dredging wouldn’t increase the system’s capacity, but would increase water storage during rain events, Reed explained.

According to Service Authority Office Manager Jennifer Fitzgerald, the Black Creek system serves just more than 500 water customers in the Colleen, Shipman and Lovingston areas. Fitzgerald explained via email June 1 reservoir dredging would affect only water customers, since the sediment problem is affecting the Black Creek Water Treatment Plant and not the sewage treatment plant. There are several areas within the system that are serviced by water only and not sewer, she said.

VDEQ hasn’t yet developed phosphorus reduction scenarios for Black Creek, but will invite landowners back for another meeting when it does.