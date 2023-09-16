At the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary in Nelson County, “animal ambassadors” help educate humans large and small about native species.

They are animals who wouldn’t be able to survive on their own in the wild — such as Jack, a one-eyed red-tailed hawk, and Rosie the Black Vulture, raised as a pet and more comfortable with people than other vultures.

That’s not the outcome for most of the animals that end up at Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary. Sarah Cooperman, the nonprofit's executive director, said about 55% of its “patients” are successfully released and returned to nature.

On a recent tour of the wooded property Cooperman about how high temperatures of late are affecting patients, volunteers and staff.

Cooperman led the way past enclosures especially designed to temporarily house possums, bats, songbirds, waterfowl and turtles. A group of red foxes darted around their enclosure at all the commotion, but otherwise animals were mostly hiding or at rest from the heat.

The sanctuary building was built especially for wildlife rehab in 2015, and is nestled on 20 wooded acres in Shipman.

“And we’ve gone from about 500 animals per year when this facility was built, to now we’re just about to reach 900 this year. So we’re really seeing patient numbers increase every year and a lot of that is due to climate change and urban development.

"So with climate change, animals are basically getting those springtime cues that they rely on to say ‘oh it’s time to have babies.’ They’re getting them a little bit earlier and earlier and earlier each year,” Cooperman said.

“And then on top of that, as Lynchburg and Charlottesville are expanding and growing, we’re losing more habitat and the chances of an animal coming into contact with a person in a negative way really go up as well, so we’re getting more calls about animals that have been displaced by construction or hit cars, or people disturbing nest on their property without realizing it.”

Last year, the sanctuary took in animals from more than 50 counties in the state, mostly from the greater Charlottesville and Lynchburg metro areas.

What to do with a baby squirrel?

Volunteers and paid staff were at work that morning preparing and delivering meals to animals. Staff wildlife rehabilitator Grace Neubauer was feeding baby squirrels in an incubator from a syringe affixed with a rubber nipple.

Cooperman said the first thing staff will do with a new intake is check the animals’ hydration levels, assuming any orphaned animal is at least mildly dehydrated.

“Honestly as the days have been hotter, we’re seeing more dehydrated orphans that come in. Oftentimes these animals, baby squirrels for example — just since it’s squirrel season right now — they fall out of the tree, they’re on the ground or in a driveway for two hours. Two hours in 95 degree heat is way different than two hours in even 85 degree heat — that’s going to lead to way more complications sooner, not only in terms of dehydration, but in terms of heat stroke or possible organ failure,” Cooperman said.

Squirrels are some of the first animals to have their babies, and Cooperman said the team does a “squirrel pool” every year, guessing when the first orphaned babies will come into care. Five years ago, everyone was betting on mid-March; this year staff was betting on the beginning of February.

“So squirrel season … every year it’s getting a little bit earlier and earlier when we’re getting those orphaned babies needing care which is undoubtedly a result of a warming climate in our area, so wildlife rehabbers are having a lot more work and work for longer. Our season also extends now into early November.”

It’s a strain on the nonprofit’s resources, Cooperman said, and makes for a shorter “off-season” when rehabbers can "decompress and take a big breath."

The sanctuary is mostly funded by individual donors and receives no state or federal money. Cooperman said most of those people discover the organization when they come across an animal in need and don’t know what to do with it.

“They found a baby squirrel and they’re googling ‘what the heck do I do with a baby squirrel?’”

Get baby animals to a warm place with an external heat source and don’t try to feed them yourself, Cooperman advised. Do call the sanctuary and provide as much information as possible, so workers on the “wildlife hotline” can diagnose the situation.

“I think the best advice is don’t even do anything, call us first because oftentimes with fledglings or juvenile mammals that look very small to us they might actually be totally fine. They might be independent, they might have just leapt out of the nest and mom and dad are still caring for them. So if you’re able to give us a call, send us a picture of the animal you’re concerned about, we can help you identify is intervention even necessary here,” Cooperman said.

If the animal ends up at Rockfish, it’ll likely be paired up with buddies of its own species and have plenty of opportunities to practice what Cooperman calls "natural history behaviors," such as climbing, digging and catching insects, until it's ready to make it's own way in the wild.

More information about Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is available at rockfishwildlifesanctuary.org.