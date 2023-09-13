Health and healing practitioners from numerous disciplines will present the first annual “Holistic Healers Expo” at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exposition will afford the community the opportunity to learn about and sample many of the healing services available in Nelson County and the surrounding area. Practitioners participating in the event will include:

Chris Lowthert , DC, of Rockfish Chiropractic;

Lee Felton and Charlotte Zinsser Booth with Blue Ridge T’ai Chi;

Rebecca L’Abbe, Yoga Instructor at Rockfish Valley Community Center;

Alyssa Kartheiser, LMT, MMP, LC with Holistic Pain Management;

Laurie Estep, Certified Reiki Practitioner with Rockfish Reiki;

Maureen (Mo) Bulifant, Energy Healer for more than 40 years;

Lindsay Delph, Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncturist with Needle In A Haystack.

In addition to learning about the healing disciplines represented, the public will be entertained by the music of Katrina Starfish, and will have a chance to experience complimentary Reiki healing and massage therapy, T’ai Chi and Qi Gong demonstrations, a yoga class focused on recovering from travel. Attendees also will receive information on traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, meditation, healing stones and crystals and other alternative health disciplines.

The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine in the RVCC auditorium and adjoining rooms, at 190 Rockfish School Lane, Afton.