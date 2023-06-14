Just two weeks from the Democratic primary, two candidates for the 11th Senate District — Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath — turned up the heat at a June 6 public forum in Amherst, sparring over each others’ voting records and effectiveness as legislators.

Whichever candidate Democratic voters choose on June 20 will face off against Charlottesville Republican Philip Hamilton for the newly drawn 11th District, which includes Charlottesville and all of Nelson, Albemarle and Amherst counties, and a piece of Louisa County.

It’s a solidly blue seat, ranked 15th most Democratic leaning of 40 Senate districts by the Virginia Public Access project, which means one of the candidates at stands a good chance of representing the region.

It would be a major victory for the Amherst County Democratic Committee, who hasn’t seen a Democratic state senator since Elliot Schewel represented Amherst County from 1975 to 1995.

“We’re a community of 32,000 people, so you know we get looked over too much by Richmond so it means a lot that these potential next state senators were here for us tonight answering questions…” Amherst County Democratic Committee Chair Sam Soghor said during the June 6 forum at Second Stage Amherst.

Soghor is running for office as the Democratic candidate for the newly drawn House 53 District, which includes Amherst and Nelson counties, against Republican Tim Griffin.

Deeds has served as state senator in the 25th District since 2001, that up until 2021 included Alleghany, Bath and Nelson counties, Charlottesville and part of Rockbridge County. Hudson is the first woman to represent the 57th District, which includes all of Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County, in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Hudson went on the attack about reproductive rights: “It is absolutely my view that everyone gets to decide if, when, and how to have a child. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be compassionate and communicate with people who hold a wide range of views. It will say as a matter of legislation, I am the only legislator up here who can say that I’ve actually carried and passed legislation to protect abortion rights.”

Hudson referenced a bill she introduced in 2021 to remove the state prohibition on insurance coverage for abortions.

Deeds responded, “You know, that insurance bill’s interesting because Donald McEachin is the one that actually wrote that bill and introduced it the first time. It was introduced multiple times before the Democrats took over in 2020 when it was going to pass, that’s when Del. Hudson got the bill introduced.”

Hudson said she wrote the bill herself.

“... I’ve never heard Don McEachin’s name attached to that bill,” Hudson said. “And I’ve been talking about it now for years. I thought I was coming up with that idea myself for the first time. You’re the first person informing me of that. And I find it deeply disrespectful that you would call me a liar at this moment.

So for the rest of my time I’m going to continue to talk about me and my beliefs. And I’m going to let you talk about you and yours. But going forward I would ask that we not try to denigrate each other’s integrity.”

Creeds responded, “That’s true. I’ve never carried an abortion bill. Most abortion bills that have been introduced have been introduced by men, and they’ve been to restrict a woman’s right to choose. They’ve been introduced to restrict abortion access. I don’t support restrictions at all.”

Later on gun safety, Deeds defended his 2020 vote against a proposed assault weapons ban, saying, “The assault weapons bill that was introduced was just as broad as you can get. We don’t live in an era where we can assume to pass whatever you want and have it be upheld by the federal courts.”

Deeds noted the bill he introduced this year which would have barred the sale, possession and manufacture of guns defined as assault weapons but didn’t make it past the House of Delegates.

Hudson fired back and mentioned several mass school shootings over the past 24 years.

“I have a different take on the assault weapons ban than Sen. Deeds because you have been in elected office longer than I’ve been alive, and you did not pen an assault weapons ban after Columbine or after Sandy Hook or after Parkland or after Uvalde, but you did write an assault weapons ban a month after I declared my campaign for this office,” she said. “And so I would suggest that part of your motivation for that is that you were facing a competitive election and that you understood that voting down an assault weapons ban would be a difficult vote to discuss on this campaign trail.”

Deeds later said, “My story on the assault weapons bill is good enough for Gabby Giffords.” The former Congresswoman became an advocate for nationwide gun safety legislature after she was shot in the head during a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona that killed six people.

Giffords and her PAC endorsed Deeds’ campaign June 6.

The winner from the June 20 primary will face off against Republican Philip Hamilton, of Charlottesville, in the Nov. 7 election.