Virginia 666, Jacks Hill Road, in Nelson County will be closed to through traffic July 12 to July 19 to install a box culvert.

The road will be closed from Virginia 678, Embly's Gap Road, to Virginia 827, Perkins Mill Road, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

VDOT said it will place message boards to notify motorists of the closure and a detour will be in place and marked clearly.