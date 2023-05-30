Bayou is a 3.5-year-old, good-sized, sweet, and happy-go-lucky hound. He loves to talk and bat his eyes at anyone who comes within his view. He is thrilled to go for walks on a leash walk and tries to be respectful of your pace.

It seems obvious that he was once someone’s cared-for pet, since he was found already neutered, is good in a crate, knows “sit”, and is generally well-mannered. He acts friendly toward all the dogs he’s seen. When introduced to cats, he was easily excited. Bayou will be great beside you on the trail or on the couch.