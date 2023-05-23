Tye is a bouncy, athletic kind of guy. He’s quite fetching with his brindled coat, and would make anyone look regal walking on a leash beside them. Tye most certainly as some kind of sighthound in him, and is fascinated by our cats. He would absolutely love to chase them. He seems ok with other dogs. He has a really little, bobbed tail that wiggles a lot. Tye is just fun to play with! He’s curious and sweet and is game for whatever fun you are looking to find! Most of all, Tye would like to find his new person.
Dog of the week: Tye
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently allocated $5,000 to the Juneteenth Celebration Committee for the county’s second annual Junete…
My name is Lucy! Don’t let my silly “I know everything” smirk fool you! Oh, who are we kidding? I’m a cat....therefore I do know everything! O…