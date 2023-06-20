This handsome, silvery boy is a mix of Weimaraner, Lab and hound. He likes all kinds of people and dogs and doesn’t show much interest in cats. Someone must have cared about him at one time, because he is well mannered and good on lead, and he knows to sit when asked.
He enjoys being inside and outdoors, and at 48 pounds, Moocher is the perfect size for a modern family. His energy level is moderate and ideal. Learning comes easy to this intelligent pooch. Explain what you want, request it in a way he can understand, and then voila’!