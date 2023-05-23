The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently allocated $5,000 to the Juneteenth Celebration Committee for the county’s second annual Juneteenth festivities, and $10,000 to the Lovingston Fire Department for a fireworks show to celebrate the fourth of July.

The Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 18 at the Nelson Heritage Center in Lovingston and will include a formal program followed by lunch and activities on the lawn.

“Last year, Nelson hosted its first Juneteenth celebration, which was a resounding success,” Edith Napier, of the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, told the board May 9.

“It was an outstanding event acknowledging the past with hope for the future. The Nelson community came together and shared and rejoiced together,” she said.

Juneteenth, celebrated nationally on June 19, commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

This year’s Juneteenth event is called “Discovering our Roots” and will feature an art exhibit, photographs and stories from a local family, and an exhibit on the history of Nelson County Public Schools’ integration.

“The end of slavery is incredibly important to the United States of America.

Without that, we could not be a leader in the world and we need to commemorate that event and we need to recognize that slavery is part of our heritage but it is over now and we need to celebrate that,” Supervisor Skip Barton said.

Supervisors voted to allocate the $5,000 requested by the committee, and to allocate $10,000 to the Lovingston Fire Department for a fireworks show to be held June 2.

According to the May 9 meeting packet, the show will take place either in the high school middle school parking lot or in the Callohill Drive area. Officials and the fire department are still determining the safety location.