‘A Tribute to Dolores Truesdale’ featuring many of her former students including Jimmy Fortune, Bennie Dodd and many others will be Sept. 17 at the Nelson Heritage Center in Arrington. The 3 p.m. event is sponsored by the Nelson County Historical Society’s musical heritage project.

Truesdale taught music in the Nelson County school system from 1958 to 1991, beginning at the Nelson County Training School in Shipman, then at Nelson Memorial High School and Nelson County High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and a master of education degree from the University of Virginia.

“Mrs. Truesdale was born and raised and went to high school in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, where she distinguished herself with her singing ability, performing in a regional chorus and the All-State Pennsylvania Chorus,” a news release from the Nelson County Historical Soceity states. “She was also a solo performer in competition at the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Her former students will talk about her impact on their lives and sing many of the songs she had them sing in her chorus. Any former student of Truesdale who wishes to participate in the Sept. 17 event should email Woody Greenberg at greenberg@lynchburg.edu or text (434) 841-5509.

Truesdale’s concert choir performed in national competitions in Georgia, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Canada, New York and South Carolina. Several of her students earned seats in a concert choir that performed in Europe. She taught all-state winners Harold Bell, Mary Miles, Marvin Oakram, and her son, Michael Truesdale.

Curtis Truesdale, her husband, also taught in Nelson schools and was a well-respected coach of many high school teams. The Truesdales live in Shipman.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available in advance at Oakland Museum, 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door at the Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Arrington, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Proceeds benefit the Nelson Musical Heritage Project at Oakland Museum.