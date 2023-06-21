Due to popular demand for tickets to "A Tribute to Nelson Musicians Featuring Jimmy Fortune," on July 8, the Nelson County Historical Society is making 250 additional tickets available online on Eventbrite.com and moving the venue to Nelson County High School auditorium from the Nelson Heritage Center.

Search Eventbrite.com for Jimmy Fortune. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are general admission only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Nelson County High School is located at 6919 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston.

Fortune, formerly with the Statler Brothers for 21 years and more recently a solo artist touring nationally, will be playing with area musicians from his earliest years as a singer. They include Alan Hoffman, Tommy Fortune, D.D.Fortune, Curtis Kidd, Bill Edmonds, and John Rimel.

Also performing will be David Matthews, Charles Taylor, Ral Satterwhite, Eddie Witt, Bennie Dodd, Joey Davis, Billy Paul Mays, Scotty Stubbs, Shelton Sprouse and Keith Bradley and Sierra.

The concert coincides with the the 11 a.m. July 8 unveiling of larger-than-life statues of Fortune and Earl Hamner, creator of “The Waltons,” at Oakland Museum. Kami Cotler, who portrayed the youngest daughter on "The Waltons" will be on hand to present a video of “Waltons” cast members remembering Hamner’s impact on their lives. Video of Fortune singing to Hamner at his old home in Schuyler and Schuyler Baptist Church will be shown in the museum.

Fortune will also speak about his relationship with Hamner, whom he says inspired his songwriting.

The statue unveiling will be followed by the opening of an exhibit on the musical heritage of the county at the Nelson County Historical Society’s Oakland Museum at 1 p.m. Called “Rhythms of the Past and Present,” it features panels and videos of Fortune, the late Curtis Matthews, Ral Satterwhite, the Toms Sisters, George Thomas Fortune, Bennie Dodd and the late David Witt.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward expanding the exhibit to include many more Nelson musicians and music teachers. El Chilango Mexican Food Truck will be on site at the statue unveiling event.

Oakland Museum is located at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway near Colleen. Email info@nelsonhistorical.org for information.