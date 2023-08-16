A public forum in Afton Aug. 4 was an opportunity for Central District residents to speak directly to their representatives at the county level, and neighbors took the opportunity to express discontent and frustration about traffic and development along Virginia 151.

Stoney Creek resident John Aronson’s comments drew applause from the crowd of about 100 in the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

“We moved here because the motto of this county was ‘Keep Nelson Rural,’ because we didn’t want to live in a city,” he said.

It was the sentiment of many other comments at the community-organized event that night, directed at Nelson County Board of Supervisors member Ernie Reed, who represents the Central District, and the district’s Planning Commission represenative Robin Hauschner.

Other community members addressed the crowd, rather than Reed and Hauschner, asking the audience to attend regular board of supervisors and planning commission meetings.

“One of the things I’m hearing tonight is that people haven’t looked at how their government works, and it’s a little like somebody going to a test and going ‘well, who told me I needed to study that?’ and the answer is ‘did you study the textbook?’” Stoney Creek resident Ann Mische said.

A major topic of discussion that night was the county’s ongoing Comprehensive Plan revision process, and its efforts to designate Nellysford and Lovingston as Urban Development Areas (UDAs).

Both Nellysford and Lovingston are characterized as having the potential for UDA designation in the draft Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan.

“UDAs coordinate land use and transportation planning efforts by implementing principles of traditional neighborhood design and development. Traditional neighborhood development incorporates classic characteristics of traditional communities such as walkable neighborhood centers, diversity of land uses, and easy access to jobs, housing, and recreation through a multimodal transportation network,” Chapter Four of the draft plan reads.

Reed argued the UDA designation could make the area safer and more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

“A UDA is an opportunity to focus development and to focus preservation and to focus nondevelopment,” he said.

Responding to concerns about growth in the area, he said, “There is nobody that I know, really anywhere — county, supervisor, planning commissioner, who wants to see growth and development in Nellysford. There might be developers who want to, they’re going to try and find ways … Everybody wants to see growth and development in an area that supports it and needs it.

That is not Nellysford. And I think you’re mistaken that the UDA flies in the face of public opinion. It actually is a tool to create a scenario that you all have talked about that becomes possible.”

The county will host an open house to gather input on the draft comprehensive plan on Aug. 29 in the Nelson Center in Lovingston from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will be an opportunity to review the plan, ask questions, and see a presentation about the plan. To view the full draft online, visit nelson 2042.com and click the blue text in the orange banner.