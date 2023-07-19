Standing before a mountain view at the Slacks Overlook in Nelson County, Laura Wolf can easily identify the peaks. Looking northeast and into Augusta and Nelson counties on a June morning, Wolf pointed out Wintergreen Resort, Devil’s Knob and Humpback Rock from the overlook off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“I find joy in the simplicity of being out in nature. A day when I get to suit up in outdoor gear, whether it’s hiking shorts and a t-shirt or my bike gear, I get really excited to do that and get outside. If I get to share those experiences with other people it just magnifies the experience. I find it so rewarding.”

A lifelong outdoor adventurer, teacher and longtime Nelson resident, Wolf is the owner and lead guide of Three Ridges Touring, a personalized outdoor guide service company she officially launched in January.

Since starting her business, Wolf’s been both exercising her passion for education and the outdoors, and doing quite a bit of actual exercise: offering hiking, trail running, mountain biking and back road biking tours across Nelson, Albemarle, Augusta, Rockbridge and Amherst counties.

From the Slacks Overlook, Wolf led the way down the nearby White Rock Falls Trail, regularly stopping to describe water features, identify more landmarks at scenic vistas, and share historical facts about the parkway and the area.

Originally from Delaware, Wolf, 33, said she’s been adventuring outdoors since she was a little girl, playing in the woods and splashing through creeks with her sisters. That “play time” didn’t stop when she first came to Virginia to study at Sweet Briar College in 2007. Wolf made full use of the nearly 3,000 acre wooded campus for hiking and biking, and also played field hockey and lacrosse and swam for the college.

Wolf called herself a “lifelong learner” and also holds a Master of Arts in teaching. She worked as a special education classroom teacher in Nelson County Public Schools before becoming a regional autism and behavior consultant. Approaching her fifth year in the role, Wolf spends the school years working with teachers and families, and the summers leading outdoor adventures. She now lives in Crozet but called Tyro, Afton and Nellysford home for around a decade after college, exploring and learning about the areas.

Tackling obstacles with ‘strength and grace’

Wolf met Hayley Osborne, a current English as a Second Language teacher in the Nelson school division, while both were classroom teachers at Rockfish River Elementary School. Osborne said Wolf would organize running events for school employees, from which Osborne and Wolf and two other women formed a smaller group of regular trail runners.

Osborne had been hearing about Wolf’s guiding business idea for years during weekly runs, and is incredibly proud and impressed with her friend, especially at Wolf’s diligence in attaining the required permits and training for wilderness guiding: “She’s doing it correctly. And I really admire that about her,” Osborne said. Wolf operates Three Ridges Touring under permits with the U.S. National Forest Service and National Park Service.

Osborne described Wolf as very detail-oriented yet able to focus on the big picture; confident, highly organized and well-prepared but adaptable when adventures don’t go as planned.

“She just stays strong and clear-headed through that process. Where some people kind of start unraveling, I think that’s where Laura’s strengths really come through,” Osborne said.

The fellow outdoor enthusiast described how Wolf recently trained six months for a 100-mile mountain bike race, only to have the race canceled the week it was to take place. Instead of getting discouraged, Wolf organized her own route in a week’s time, enlisting friends to meet her at assigned spots and hand her supplies.

“... I’ve seen her tackle really challenging things and she does it with a lot of strength and grace,” Osborne said.

Choose your adventure

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when popular trails were becoming overcrowded, Wolf was challenged to find more off-the-beaten-path routes for clients, who were regularly flooding her inboxes with requests for recommendations.

“People are reaching out, ‘hey, where can I take my family for a casual hike and a picnic?’ ‘What are some great waterfalls to explore in the area?’ ‘Hey, I’m training for an upcoming ultra marathon, I need a 16-mile training run, do you have something in the mountains with a lot of elevation?’” Fulfilling those requests, and coming up with personalized adventures, would inspire Three Ridges Touring.

“Our tours are private, custom-guided tours designed specifically to the client’s skills and goals, So everyone’s idea of adventure is different. And our goal is to provide you with the ultimate adventure.” That could be a family looking for a trail to introduce their children to hiking, or a mountain biker looking for the “gnarliest” track in the area, Wolf said. She’s all about making the outdoors accessible, and helping novices overcome the obstacles that typically keep people from outdoor experiences.

Three Ridge Touring recently received a $4,230 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC)’s Marketing Leverage Program, part of $3.2 million in grants awarded by VTC to 236 tourism marketing programs across Virginia to increase visitation and revenue for localities.

Wolf said the grant money will help her expand her digital presence on social media, create updated marketing imagery and expand into print advertising for local businesses.

Wolf is also partnering with Nelson County Parks and Recreation to offer a summer hike series, leading tours of three lesser-known Nelson trails. She led a group of locals on the 4.5 mile White Rock Falls Loop June 17, a hike at Fortune’s Cove July 15, and will lead a hike to Mau-Har via Love Gap on Aug. 19. More information and sign-up for hikes is available at www.nelsoncountyrecreation.com or by calling Nelson Parks and Recreation at (434) 263-7130.

Director of Parks and Recreation Jerry West said partnering with Wolf was a “no-brainer,” citing her personality, dedication and knowledge of the county.

“...[T]hey’re not the typical hikes you go on but they’re in your backyard. So why not get out and hike?” West said.

Leading the way up and down the White Rock Falls trail, Wolf said she’s hiked it more times than she can count, but explained why she never gets bored.

She stopped at another rock outcropping to point out The Priest, the highest mountain in the county, Pinnacle Ridge, Fork Mountain and a long divot in the trees she identified as the Appalachian Trail. Her face lit up at a White Rock Creek crossing — cold water rushing over solid mountain rock and eventually feeding into the Tye River — that before recent rainfall she observed as barely a trickle.

“No two experiences are alike, because there’s so many changing variables. I told you, we did this trail a week ago — this was a completely different experience. Different people, different time of day, it’s a different season. The flora and fauna are changing, the water is changing. Even the views are changing slightly.”

More information about Wolf and Three Ridges is available at threeridgestouring.com.