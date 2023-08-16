The Nelson County Garden Club recently dedicated their newly earned NexTrex bench at the club’s Memorial Garden, which was created in 1989 at the Nelson Memorial Library to honor deceased club members.

The NexTrex Recycling Challenge was a perfect way for the club to not only earn a new bench for the garden, but it also allowed members to help the environment by collecting 535 pounds of plastic over a six-month period with assistance from community partners, including the Nelson County Food Pantry.