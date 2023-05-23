Local veterinarian Jessica Ligon is the Nelson County Republican Committee’s nominee for the South District board of supervisors seat, after GOP voters cast their ballots at the committee’s mass meeting Saturday.

Ligon faced off against James Clinton Bibb for the nomination, after third candidate Phil Purvis announced he was dropping out of the race and instead running for the South District School Board seat in November’s general election.

“When I entered the race, I entered it because I didn’t feel like we had a candidate that was running that had the views that I had. If Jessica had stepped up earlier I would have never even entered the race, so today I am withdrawing my name from running for the South District board of supervisors and I’m asking all of my folks, the folks who have come to support me today to support Jessica because I believe she’s the girl for the job,” Purvis told the Republican Committee.

All three candidates are Nelson natives who are married with children.

Purvis lives in Shipman and is a building contractor. During his address he called the audience of local Republicans “patriots” for appearing at the meeting, but asked them to also appear at Nelson County Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and School Board meetings: “because your voice is what we need to hear.”

Purvis said he originally ran for the South District seat because he was “fed up” with what he was seeing at local government meetings — what he called a “total disrespect for people.” He was critical of the board of supervisors’ 2022 purchase of 300 acres near the high school — which the county is currently waiting on a consultant’s creation of a master plan for — and of the county’s spending on education.

“Our school systems are underperforming and we’re rewarding them with more money every year,” Purvis said.

Ligon was also critical of the school division and of supervisors’ purchase of the property during her address.

“... [T]he schools are in shambles, our response times to emergencies are glacially slow and we have a board that is currently spending our savings at a rampant pace …” Ligon said.

“It is time for change. It is time for new blood. It is time to get behind someone that has a vision that can inspire people.”

Ligon owns Lovingston Veterinary Hospital, a business she said she purchased from her family ten years ago. In an interview, Ligon said she grew up on a commercial beef and sheep operation; her father was the local veterinarian and volunteer firefighter and her great aunt helped establish the county’s health department.

Ligon told the crowd about bringing the veterinary hospital back from “extreme decline” after her father’s death, and said she’d apply the same approach to a role on the board of supervisors.

Ligon also talked about a decline she’s observed in the village of Lovingston over the last half century: “... just look at Lovingston, the number of businesses that were there, the community involvement and volunteer police officers we had. We are dying on so many fronts …”

James Clinton Bibb is the operations director for LOCKN’ Music Festival and lives in Arrington. He told Nelson County Republicans about his support for local law enforcement during the protest over an August 2022 incident at the high school, and promised to communicate with any constituent.

“I will be there to support our schools and support our children, and not with a blank check but with the understanding and the commitment to our children’s future,” Bibb said during his address.

Interviewed during the event, Bibb said his priorities for the board are those of the constituents of the district who he’s spoken with: expanding parks and recreation opportunities for youth, and support for local law enforcement and fire and rescue.

On education spending, Bibb said, “You can be fiscally conservative and then still support the schools, not hold their budgets hostage.”

Bibb ultimately conceded and voted to name Ligon the nominee.

“I want the culture of the government in Nelson County to change …” Ligon told the Nelson County Times.

In the absence of any other pre-filed candidates, current West District Supervisor David Parr is the de facto Republican nominee for West District seat, also up for reelection in 2023.