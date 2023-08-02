JULY 8

Shots fired, Hager Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Freshwater Cove; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Shots fired, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Ryan Circle; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Road hazard, Colleen Road; Warrant service, Barn Hill Lane; 4 traffic stops.

JULY 9

Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Firework violation, Afton Mountain Road; 6 traffic stops.

JULY 10

Suspicious activity, Falling Rock Drive; Transport, Wild Cherry Lane; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Trespass, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Spring Valley Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Starvale Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Harassment, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops.

JULY 11

Fraud, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Campbells Mountain Road; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Jefferson Lane; Theft, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Industrial Park Road; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Piedmont Road; 3 traffic stops.

JULY 12

Threats, Naked Mountain Lane; Burglary, Brownings Cove; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Faber Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Vehicle fire, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Spruce Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Waterfalls Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Cabell Mountain Lane; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; 10 traffic stops.

JULY 13

Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Eagle Mountain Drive; Harassment, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tye River Road; Trespass, Apple Shed Lane; Fraud, Pheasant Run; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, High Point Lane; Civil dispute, Sunset Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Red Cedar Ct.; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Stolen vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, James River Road; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

JULY 14

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Taylor Creek Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Front St.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Batesville Road; Threats, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Campbells Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Civil dispute, Duncan Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Edgehill Way; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; 5 traffic stops.

JULY 15

Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Oakville Road; Building check, Front St.; Road hazard, Old 13 Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Lock out service, Main St.; Assist agency, Truslows Lane; Fraud, Hager Lane; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Radford Lane; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Complex; 6 traffic stops.

JULY 16

Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Towler Way; Burglary alarm, Bland Wade Lane; Traffic accident, Old Ridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Harmony Lane; Assist agency, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Radford Lane; Warrant service, Harvey Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Allens Creek Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shady Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Norwood Road; 911 call, Norwood Road; 14 traffic stops.

JULY 17

Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Stonegate Lane; Disturbance, Tuckahoe Lane; Forgery, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Camping Ridge; Structure fire, Chapel Hollow Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Transport, Lynchburg General; Trespass, Campbells Mountain Road; Trespass, Union Hill Drive; Threats, Sleepy Hollow Road; Follow up, Waterfalls Drive; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Stalking, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Lost item, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Hillside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ryan Circle; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Ponton Lane; 1 traffic stop.

JULY 18

Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tuckahoe Lane; Follow up, Tuckahoe Lane; Welfare check, Horseshoe Road; Follow up, Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cooperative Way; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Brownings Cove; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Front St.; Transport, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 24 traffic stops.

JULY 19

Civil dispute, Paloma Farm Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Peaceful Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Falling Rock; Transport, Complex; 911 call, Richmond Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Ridge St.; Warrant service, Harvey Road; Transport, Patrick County Jail; Follow up, Pines Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; 2 traffic stops.

JULY 20

Warrant service, Stonegate Lane; Assist citizen, Village Road; Lock out service, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Deer Run Drive; Fraud, Tanbark Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Welfare check, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Hunting Lodge Road; Building check, James River Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; 12 traffic stops.

JULY 21

Drunk in public, Craigtown Road; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hilltop Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Creekside Lane; Welfare check, Fitzgerald Lane; Traffic accident, Stagebridge Road; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Dickie Road; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Arrington Road; Junk/trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Road hazard, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Morse Lane; Lock out service, Pharsalia Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; 8 traffic stops.

JULY 22

Assist agency, Rodes Valley Drive; Disabled vehicle, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Napier Loop; Drunk in public, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Follow up, Horseshoe Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Buena Vista Drive; Threats, Cannery Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Bottom Lane; Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; 9 traffic stops.

JULY 23

Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagecoach Road; Threats, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; 911 call, Rose Mill Road; Theft, Thomas Mountain Trail; Theft, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Theft, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hickory Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main St.; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Royal Oaks Trl.; 2 traffic stops.

JULY 24

Follow up, Autumn Ct.; Transport, Orchard Park Lane; Disturbance, Bobs Creek Lane; Civil dispute, Orchard Park Lane; Structure fire, Wheelers Cove Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish River Road; Junk/trash complaint, James River Road; Theft, Afton Depot Lane; Theft, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Sunrise Drive; Fraud, Richmond Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Hubbards Hill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Bobs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Donahue Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square.

JULY 25

Disturbance, Harris Lane; Assist citizen, Lowesville Road; Assist citizen, Twin Hollow Lane; Follow up, Piedmont Road; Follow up, Stage Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Docs Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 call, Fletchers Lane; Follow up, Bobs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Assist agency, Fletchers Lane; Trespass, Cannery Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Assist motorist, Tye River Road; Building check, Callohill Drive.

JULY 26

Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Threats, Payne Place; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, James Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Wilson Hill Road; Disabled vehicle, Stevens Cove Road; Welfare check, Wilson Hill Road; Traffic accident, Three Notched Mountain Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 4 traffic stops.

JULY 27

Building check, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Keys Church Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Buffalo Mines Road; 911 call, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Berry Hill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Wheelers Cove Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Reckless driving, Cannery Loop; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Transport, South Boston Road; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Jones Creek Lane; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Callohill Way; Building check, Main St.; 1 traffic stop.

JULY 28

911 call, Ridge St.; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Buena Vista Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Road hazard, S. Powells Island Road; Follow up, Stage Road; Abandoned vehicle, Radford Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Lentz Lane; Fraud, Pleasant View Ave.; Civil dispute, Stonegate Lane; Theft, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Ridge St.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Faber Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 1 traffic stop.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office