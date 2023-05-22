APRIL 16

Larceny, Montreal Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Disturbance, Montreal Lane; Disturbance, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Riversdie Drive; Larceny, Three Ridges Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Montreal Lane; Trespass, Main Street; Follow up, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Mountain Cove Road; 911 call, Faber Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Pine Trail; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 10 traffic stops.

APRIL 17

Road hazard, Irish Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cedar Lane; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Fraud, Main Street; Trespass, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main Street; Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, East Branch Loop; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Laurel Road; 1 traffic stop.

APRIL 18

Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Twine Hollow Road; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Disturbance, James River Road; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Grapevine Lane; Trespass, Main St.; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 10 traffic stops.

APRIL 19

Traffic accident, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Mountain View Apartments; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Freshwater Cove Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Adial Road; Assist agency, Union Hill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Main St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

APRIL 20

Burglary alarm, Front St.; Larceny, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harpers Creek; Identity theft, Fort Griffin Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Elk Meadow Drive; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Lake Nelson Lane; 2 traffic stops.

APRIL 21

Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Twin Hollow Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Afton Mtn. Road; Miscellaneous call, Jefferson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tanbark Drive; Assist motorist, River Road; Disturbance, Truslows Lane; Theft, Harmony Lane; Shots fired, Davis Creek Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops.

APRIL 22

Harassment, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Theft, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Old Ridge Road; Lock out service, Truslows Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Follow up, Front St.; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Persimmon Hill Drive; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 18 traffic stops.

APRIL 23

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Village Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; Warrant service, Harris Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Wilson Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops.

APRIL 24

Welfare check, Creekside Lane; Welfare check, Toms Lane; Reckless driving, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Gold Mine Lane; Assist citizen, Hayes Branch Road; Harassment, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main St.; Identity theft, Berry Hill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, The Hollow Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

APRIL 25

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Harmony Lane; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Mount Ararat; Follow up, Main St.; Transport, Complex; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

APRIL 26

Welfare check, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Fraud, Waddell Lane; Disturbance, Salem Road; Fraud, Hickory Creek Road; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Gunter Hollow Lane; Theft, Front St.; Road hazard, Faber Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Shiloh Loop; Theft, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Transport, Complex; Suspicious activity, Falling Rock Drive; 7 traffic stops.

APRIL 27

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Centenary Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Village Road; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Court St.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

APRIL 28

Alcohol violation, Pine Trail; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Truslows Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, The Pine Lane; Burglary alarm, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Love Road.

APRIL 29

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Welfare check, Front Street; Burglary alarm, Napier Loop; Disturbance, Lake Nelson Lane; Reckless driving, Lake View Lane; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Junk/trash complaint, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Warminster Drive; Transport, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

APRIL 30

Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Cedar Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Creekside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drunk in public, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Found property, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Chicken Hollow Lane.

MAY 1

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Waterfalls Drive; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Caskie Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Centenary Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Megan Lane; Traffic control, Tye River Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.

MAY 2

Disturbance, Diggs Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Edgehill Way; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Centenary Drive; Traffic accident, Hickory Creek Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 16 traffic stops.

MAY 3

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

MAY 4

Follow up, James River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Catbrier Circle; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Miscellaneous call, Crawfords Knob Lane; Assist agency, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lena Rose Lane; Alcohol violation, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Cedar Creek Road; Follow up, Lena Rose Lane; Welfare check, Nelmonte Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Glenthorne Loop; Trespass, Lena Rose Lane; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

MAY 5

Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, James River Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Old Stoney Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Cary Lane; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 14 traffic stops.

MAY 6

Transport, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Beech Grove Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Hit and run, Schuyler Road; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Tanbark Drive; Assist citizen, East Branch Loop; Assist citizen, Sunrise Drive; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Peace B Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriffs Office