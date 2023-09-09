AUG. 19

Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Shots fired, Variety Mills Road; Traffic accident, Pounding Branch Road; Disturbance, Freshwater Cove Lane; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Property damage, Avon Road; Threats, Ivy Glen Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Shots fired, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Apple Shed Lane; 8 traffic stops.

AUG. 20

Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Warrant service, Fox Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Rocky Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Hillside Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Farrar Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; 2 traffic stops.

AUG. 21

Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Braes Drive; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Baker Lane; Warrant service, Creekside Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, N. Powells Island Road; Welfare check, Riverside Drive; Threats, Hickory Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Harpers Creek Lane; 5 traffic stops.

AUG. 22

Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; Assist citizen, Variety Mills Road; Firework violation, Towler Way; Abandoned vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Berry Hill Road; Suspicious activity, Davis Creek Lane; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Old Stoney Creek Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Williamstown Road; Building check, James River Road; 8 traffic stops.

AUG. 23

Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Salem Road; DUI, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tanbark Drive; Disturbance, Ridge St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Deer Wood Ct.; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Roberts Ridge Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Found property, James River Road; Follow up, Aerial Drive; 4 traffic stops.

AUG. 24

Missing person, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Burglary alarm, James River Road.

AUG. 25

Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Cove Valley Lane; Disturbance, Sunrise Drive; Traffic accident, Rocky Top Lane; Building check, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Fletchers Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Woodson Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

AUG. 26

Welfare check, Quail Run Drive; Building check, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Sunrise Drive; Reckless driving, Bland Wade Lane; Warrant service, Stagebridge Road; Abandoned vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Naked Mountain Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Sunrise Drive; Welfare check, Fletchers Lane; Traffic accident, Naked Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rainbow Ridge Road; DUI, Oak Ridge Road; DUI, James River Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; 11 traffic stops.

Aug. 27

Follow up, Aerial Drive; Shots fired, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Windy Ridge; Burglary alarm, Beech Grove Road; Vehicle fire, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye River Road; 3 traffic stops.

AUG. 28

Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Transport, Complex; Burglary alarm, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, New Mount Lane; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Laurel Road; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops.

AUG. 29

Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Dark Hollow Road; Hazmat incident, Wilson Hill Road; Fraud, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Deer Springs Lane; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Big Rock Road; Follow up, Adial Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Missing person, Crawfords View Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

AUG. 30

Welfare check, Diggs Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Painter Mountain Lane; Follow up, UVa; Warrant service, Sunrise Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Union Hill Drive; Follow up, Avon Road; Assist citizen, Brownings Cove; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Rockfish School Lane; Assist citizen, Afton House Lane; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Gunter Hollow Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

AUG. 31

Road hazard, Findlay Gap Drive; Building check, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Front St.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Harmony Lane; Suspicious activity, Fortunes Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Bethel Lane; Road hazard, Arrington Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Edgehill Way; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Norwood Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops.

SEPT. 1

Suspicious person/vehicle, Norwood Road; Shots fired, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic control, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Zinks Mill School Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Pounding Branch Road; Follow up, Cabell Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Hillcrest Lane; 20 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office