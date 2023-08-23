AUG. 7

Transport, Complex; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Shots fired, Tanbark Drive; DUI, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Front Street; Follow up, Woodson Road; Warrant service, Piney River Road; Warrant service, Sunset Drive; Transport, Danville Jail; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Hazmat incident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Friendship Way; 6 traffic stops.

AUG. 8

Harassment, James River Road; Civil dispute, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Napier Loop; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Street; Civil dispute, Jacks Hill Road; Assist citizen, Ryan Circle; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Follow up, Dowdy Lane; Miscellaneous call, Campbells Mountain Road; Abandoned vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ryan Circle; 4 traffic stops.

AUG. 9

Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Fletcher Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Rothwell Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Mountain Road; Trespass, Riverside Drive; Miscellaneous call, Freshwater Cove; Shots fired, Glade Road; Stolen vehicle, Jefferson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Glass Hollow Road; Stalking, Ridge Street; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Danville City Jail; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Saint James Church Road; 1 traffic stop.

AUG. 10

Medical alarm, Ridge Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Abandoned vehicle, Stonegate Lane; Threats, Aerial Drive; Traffic accident, Jones Creek Lane; Found property, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rose Mill Road; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Threats, Ridge Street; Fraud, Sleepy Hollow Road; Property damage, Clay Pool Road; Burglary alarm, Roseland Road; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Follow up, Front Street; Assist agency, Pharsalia Road; Warrant service, Thomas Mountain Trail; Welfare check, Bellevette Place; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Building check, Callohill Drive; 2 traffic stops.

AUG. 11

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Shaeffers Hollow Lane; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Jones Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Aerial Drive; Burglary alarm, Windy Ridge; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ashby Place; 6 traffic stops.

AUG. 12

Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Williamstown Road; Building check, James River Road; Welfare check, Salem Road; Building check, Piedmont Road; Building check, Norwood Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Dark Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Paynes Place; Theft, Tye River Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Disturbance, Payne Place; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; DUI, Callohill Drive; 4 traffic stops.

AUG. 13

Threats, Keys Church Road; Harassment, James River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Burglary, Woodson Road; Disturbance, Pauls Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Clay Pool Road; Disturbance, Dark Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ennis Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Main Street; Welfare check, Harris Lane; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 5 traffic stops.

AUG. 14

Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Deer Wood Ct.; Follow up, Eagle Mountain Drive; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Harassment, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Fraud, Spring Hill Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Woodson Road; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Complex; Disturbance, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 13 traffic stops.

AUG. 15

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Tanbark Plaza; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Warner Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Spruce Creek Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; 2 traffic stops.

AUG. 16

Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Civil dispute, Village Road; Shots fired, Rockfish Orchard Drive; 911 call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Roberts Lane; Burglary alarm, Crandall Run; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, Eagle Mountain Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Junk/trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist motorist, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Sugar Hill Loop; 3 traffic stops.

AUG. 17

Warrant service, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Disturbance, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Dark Hollow Road; Follow up, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Sunrise Drive; Disturbance, Dark Hollow Road; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Zinks Mill School Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tanbark Plaza; Fraud, Eagle Mountain Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Building check, Piedmont Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; 5 traffic stops.

AUG. 18

Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Serenity Trail; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Norwood Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Craigtown Road; Lock out, Freshwater Cove Lane; Reckless driving, Brents Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Waterfalls Drive; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Monteral Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Far Knob Climb; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; 11 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office