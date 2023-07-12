JULY 1

Transport, Courthouse Square; DUI, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Trey lane; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Megan Lane; Larceny, Glade Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Theft, Avon Road; Reckless driving, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Follow up, Maryland Ave.; Assist agency, Adial Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Harassment, Rockfish River Road; 6 traffic stops.

JULY 2

Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Avon Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Avon Road; Assist citizen, Sunrise Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lost items, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Union School Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Gladstone Road; Civil dispute, Harris Lane; Lock out service, Cow Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Open door/window, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; 9 traffic stops.

JULY 3

911 call, Spring Valley Road; Reckless driving, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Trespass, Fleetwood Hill Road; 911 call, Fox Hollow Road; Larceny, Callohill Drive; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Clarks Hill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rock Tree Lane; Property damage, Edgehill Way; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Transport, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Crandall Run; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; 5 traffic stops.

JULY 4

Firework violation, Twin Ridge Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Lake Nelson Lane; Larceny, Callohill Way; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Theft, Callohill Way; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Sugar Hill Loop; Building check, Adial Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; 2 traffic stops.

JULY 5

Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Crawfords View Road; Disturbance, Riverside Drive; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ryan Circle; Assist citizen, Davis Creek Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Fraud, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Crescent Farm Lane; 911 call, Irish Road; Abandoned vehicle, Main St.; Follow up, Swan Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Hazmat incident, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Crawfords View Road; 2 traffic stops.

JULY 6

Suspicious person/vehicle, Horseshoe Road; Reckless driving, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Deer Run Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Brownings Cove; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Hazmat incident, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex.

JULY 7

Pursuit, James River Road; Assist citizen, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Shots fired, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Campbells Mountain Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Dogwood Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Main St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office