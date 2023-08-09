JULY 29
DUI, Schuyler Road; Harassment, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Richmond Hwy.; Warrant service, Sherwood Forest Lane; Warrant service, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Lobo Lane; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Building check, Callohill Drive; 5 traffic stops.
JULY 30
Stolen vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Appleberry Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Drug violation, Afton Depot Lane; 911 call, Ennis Mountain Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Threats, Trey Lane; Fraud, Avon Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops.
JULY 31
Road hazard, Critzer Shop Road; Assist motorist, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Beech Grove Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Baker Lane; Assist agency, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Gladstone Road; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Batesville Road; Larceny, Napier Loop.
AUG. 1
Assist citizen, Harmony Lane; Lost items, Courthouse Square; Lost person, Meadows Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Zinks Mill School Road; Traffic accident, Shields Gap Road; Assist agency, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Blue Ridge Regional Jail; Follow up, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Harassment, James River Road; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Ln.; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy..; Assist citizen, Main Street; Civil dispute, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; 1 traffic stop.
AUG. 2
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, High Peak Lane; Warrant service, Roberts Lane; Lost item, Napier Loop; Stalking, Ridge St.; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Stalking, Phoenix Road; Theft, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Follow up, Harmony Lane; Theft, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Baker Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; 2 traffic stops.
AUG. 3
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, James River Road; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Lowesville Road; Follow up, James River Road; Theft, Woodson Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Tanbark Plaza; Disabled vehicle, Floyd Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Hit and run, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Berry Hill Road; 3 traffic stops.
AUG. 4
Disturbance, Laurel Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Theft, Callohill Drive; Threats, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Assist citizen, Taylor Creek Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; 18 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office