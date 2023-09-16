SEPT. 2
Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Appleberry Mountain Road; Building check, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Avon Road; Burglary alarm, Mountain Top Lan3; 911 call, Lowesville Road; Assist agency, Old Rosemill Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Trespass, Irish Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Deer Run Drive; Theft, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Royal Orchard Road; Follow up, James River Road; Warrant service, McClain Hill Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Hilltop Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drunk in public, Zinks Mill School Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.
SEPT. 3
Disabled vehicle, Horseshoe Road; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Disturbance, Glass Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Stage Road; Shots fired, Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
SEPT. 4
Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Ennis Mountain Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Duncan Lane; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Assist motorist, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Assist motorist, Old Turnpike Road; Reckless driving, Variety Mills Road; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Walkers Mountain Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Glass Hollow Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, James River Road; 5 traffic stops.
SEPT. 5
Property destruction, Laurel Road; Follow up, Fletchers Lane; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Durrett Town Road; Fraud, Homestead Hills; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Deer Run Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 11 traffic stops.
SEPT. 6
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cannery Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Roseland Road; Theft, Salem Road; Follow up, Glass Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Follow up, Roanoke; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Cow Hollow Road; 3 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office