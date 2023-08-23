Developing a reservoir on Dillard Creek could be part of Nelson County’s plan to expand water and sewer capacity in Lovingston. As of a recent Board of Supervisors’ resolution, Nelson officials seek the input of a consulting firm on whether to build a new water impoundment in the county seat.

Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Aug. 8, authorizing County Administrator Candy McGarry and the Nelson County Service Authority to procure the services of an engineering firm specializing in water and wastewater facilities.

The consulting firm would perform Preliminary Engineering Reports (PERs) for both a water impoundment and fresh water treatment plant at Dillard Creek, and an upgrade of the old Lovingston wastewater treatment plant.

A new reservoir has been part of supervisors’ master planning for the former Larkin property — a 312-acre property surrounding the Nelson County High school/Middle School complex — since county officials identified limits on water and sewer infrastructure in the comprehensive plan rewrite process.

The board saw three preliminary master plan concepts for the property at a meeting with architects on Aug. 2. All three concept maps included an impoundment along Dillard Creek among other recreation elements, but representatives from the Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners said an engineering firm will need to complete a separate feasibility study to see what a reservoir could look like.

Why develop a reservoir?

Future growth and development in the county seat depends upon water and sewer access, and the current system serving Lovingston, Shipman, Colleen and Piney River is approaching its limits.

According to information provided in the Aug. 8 meeting packet, fresh water production can increase another 15,259 gallons per day before reaching the 80% threshold where officials have to pump the breaks — at which point the Virginia Department of Health requires a plan of action to either increase the source capacity or decrease the demand for potable water. The fresh water production system is currently at 63% of design capacity.

Similarly, wastewater treatment can receive an additional 33,000 gallons per day before reaching the 80% threshold and required expansion or reduction plan. The wastewater treatment system is currently at 65% of design capacity.

The service authority does not recommend expanding the current plants given their initial designs and age — the Black Creek Wastewater Treatment plant is 17 years old and the Nelson County Regional Sewage Treatment plant is 25 years old.

McGarry told supervisors she’s not sure how much the studies will cost yet, but “at the point that we are in the position to negotiate with the consultants, we would come back to the board to inform you of that cost and get further authorization to proceed at that point.”