Nelson County seek community input on the draft of its new comprehensive plan, and will host an open house at the Nelson Center in Lovingston from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Virginia localities must have a comprehensive plan and review it every five years. A long-range planning document, comprehensive plans are meant to serve as a guide for future growth and development, and should influence county policy, decision-making, and updates to the zoning and subdivision ordinances.

The plan describes a vision for the county over the next 20 years, and outlines specific strategies and goals to achieve that vision.

The event Aug. 29 will be an opportunity to review the draft, ask questions and see a presentation about the plan. Light refreshments will be provided.

To view the full draft of the Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan online, visit nelson2042.com and click the blue text in the orange banner. To leave a comment about the plan on the website, and to review the presentations and minutes from planning commission and board of supervisors’ work sessions, click “Document Library” in the top right corner.

“Planning will allow Nelson County to manage growth and capitalize on opportunities for our community. Community Planning and engagement enhances the ability for citizens to be part of the decision-making process for our future,” Nelson County Planning Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen said in a release.

“The plan will include demographic analysis of the County and will also include sections on: Land Use, Environment, Housing, Transportation, Recreation, and Community Facilities, among other topics.”