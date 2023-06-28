The Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors recently hired Timothy E. Castillo as the authority’s new director.

Castillo, who as of June 1 began overseeing all aspect of water and wastewater facilities owned by the authority, has more than 38 years of water/wastewater industry experience. He previously worked as director of treatment operations at Augusta Water, where he managed operations and maintenance of 10 water systems and nine wastewater systems around Augusta County.

Prior to that he served as wastewater manager for Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and also served as state operations manager at Aqua Virginia, managing 170 water and wastewater plants, and oversaw distribution for 39,000 residents.

Castillo also served as executive director of the Nelson County Service Authority for 17 years in Lovingston, where he managed all aspects of water and wastewater facilities serving five communities. He also has worked as utilities director for Bristol, Tennessee, and treatment plant manager for Nashville, Tennessee.

A former president of the Virginia Water and Wastewater Authorities Association, Castillo serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Rural Water Association as vice president. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Marietta College and a master’s degree in environmental health with a concentration in water resource management from East Tennessee State University.

Castillo succeeded Robert Hopkins, who served six years at the helm of ACSA, which according to its website has more than 6,400 water customers and more than 1,100 sewer customers.

In a phone interview, Castillo said he attends church in the Clifford community in northern Amherst County.

“This gives me the opportunity to serve my home community,” Castillo said.

Castillo said with new developments coming into Madison Heights and major redevelopment plans for the former Central Virginia Training Center, the site of the county’s one-time largest employer that closed as a state-run facility in 2020, he sees a lot of opportunities and ways to further improve the infrastructure needs.

“It’s poised for growth,” Castillo said of ACSA. “I’m hopeful to help grow in the right direction.”

The past month has brought a learning curve in how the authority of just more than two-dozen employees has done business, he said. The authority needs to be a partner in all development opportunities, Castillo said, and he mentioned the effects of inflation and managing costs.

“… To me the crucial thing is to make sure the authority is prudent for the customer base,” Castillo said. “We need to make sure what we are doing is right for all the citizens.”

The authority is gearing up for a major project to protect a sanitary sewer on the James River. The project, which has received federal funding, will be kicking off July 1, he said.

“There’s been considerable more erosion. It’s becoming more urgent,” Castillo said of that project. “I’m hoping we can get it completed within a year.”

Castillo resides in Nelson County at the foot of Priest Mountain within Silver Creek Orchard. In his spare time he operates PriestView Hunting Preserve.