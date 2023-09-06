The Nelson County Future Farmers of America chapter in Lovingston recently was awarded $5,000 as part of the Grants for Growing program.
The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.
“This grant will provide funding for the purchase of two detailed plastic models of livestock species processed into primal and retail cuts of meat,” a news release from the National FFA Organization. “These models will help with demonstrating how the livestock are processed into edible food products. Students will be able to learn about specific cuts of meat and how they are prepared for consumption. The models can also be used to learn about livestock anatomy. These learning tools will help show students how food gets from the farm to the table.”
The program provided about $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.