“This grant will provide funding for the purchase of two detailed plastic models of livestock species processed into primal and retail cuts of meat,” a news release from the National FFA Organization. “These models will help with demonstrating how the livestock are processed into edible food products. Students will be able to learn about specific cuts of meat and how they are prepared for consumption. The models can also be used to learn about livestock anatomy. These learning tools will help show students how food gets from the farm to the table.”