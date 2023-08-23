With the 2023-24 school year underway, the division asks motorists to slow down in school zones. The school zone signals will operate during the following times: Elementary, 7:20 to 8:15 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. High School/Middle School: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.