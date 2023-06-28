A resolution to declare July 8, 2023 ,“Earl Hamner Jr. and Jimmy Fortune Day” recently received the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval.

Larger-than-life bronze statues of Hamner and Fortune will be unveiled at a ceremony at Oakland Museum near Colleen on Saturday, July 8, beginning at 11 a.m. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesse Rutherford will read the resolution at the event.

The resolution cites Hamner’s novel, “Spencer’s Mountain,” his creation of the Emmy Award-winning “The Homecoming,” and “The Waltons” television series, all of which are set in Nelson County.

The resolution also declares, “The national recognition of Mr. Hamner has brought thousands of visitors to the county to see his boyhood home, a museum dedicated to ‘The Waltons,’ and other business enterprises associated with Mr. Hamner’s contributions to American popular culture.”

“Jimmy Fortune, is a country and gospel music singer from Nelson County, who sang with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, and wrote the song “Elizabeth” for the group as well as several other number one country hits,” the resolution also reads. “Mr. Fortune has been inducted with The Statler Brothers into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and was also inducted twice into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and continues to perform as a solo artist,” the resolution says, adding, “Both Mr. Hamner and Mr. Fortune continue to bring honor and recognition to the county of their births and upbringing.”

Fortune and other musicians he played with in his early days as a performer are slated to attend the ceremony. Kami Cotler, one of the stars of “The Waltons,” and Michael McGreevey, an actor and writer on the show who co-produced a documentary on Hamner called “Storyteller,” also will speak.

Cast members of “The Waltons” will offer their memories of Hamner in a Zoom video arranged by Kotler. July 10 will mark Hamner’s 100th birthday.

Fortune’s longtime friend Eddie Witt, who coached and taught him at Nelson County High School, also will speak, as will several surprise guests.

Following the statue ceremonies, Oakland Museum will open an exhibit on the musical heritage of the county called “Rhythms of the Past and Present” featuring Fortune and other Nelson musicians. Visitors will see panels with biographies of Fortune, Curtis Matthews, Ral Satterwhite, the Toms Sisters, Joey Davis, Bennie Dodd and David Witt, as well as videos of performances and interviews. There is no charge for admission. Donations will be welcome to allow expansion of the music heritage exhibit to include other county musicians of note.

An exhibit on Hamner’s writings and television and movie productions will also be opened. Videos of Fortune singing to Hamner at the Hamner home in Schuyler and Schuyler Baptist Church will also be shown, as will excerpts from the “Storyteller” documentary.

El Chilango food truck will be on site for visitors who wish to picnic on the grounds of the museum. Oakland Museum is located at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway across from Tye River Elementary School.

Later in the day “A Tribute to Nelson Musicians Featuring Jimmy Fortune” will take place at Nelson County High School beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Search for Jimmy Fortune. He will be joined by cousins D.D. and Tommy Fortune and many other musicians. General admission only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door.