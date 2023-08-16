Thanks to community support, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue is leveling up its training capabilities with the construction of a new training facility in Nellysford.

During an Aug. 7 visit to the site off Virginia 151, construction workers were adding finishing touches to the two-story concrete and steel burn building.

A dedication ceremony is planned for early September. When construction is complete, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue staff, and personnel from all county fire departments will be able to train with realistic fire scenarios in Nelson.

Since Wintergreen Fire Training Captain Jeremy Wampler joined the department in 2020, he’s been frequently taking teams to similar facilities in Lynchburg and Buckingham County. All the trips made Chief Curtis Sheets and Wampler think about what it might be like to have their own training facility, and keep staff and equipment closer to home.

A single donor in the Wintergreen community made that dream a reality, contributing the $1.25 million needed to construct the burn building, on a parcel that actually touches part of the Wintergreen master plan. A utilitarian cinder block structure in a wide clearing, the facility is hidden from view off Virginia 151 by trees, but close enough so that crews can still respond to calls on the mountain.

Sheets said the parcel’s former owner sold it to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue for $100,000 less than his asking price. The individual donor has also contributed to a reserve fund to maintain the structure, so that cost doesn’t compete with the department’s other fundraising initiatives.

Designed to

take the heat

What does it take to build a structure that can be set on fire over and over and over again? A “ridiculous amount” of concrete and steel, Sheets said.

Also thermal tiles to protect from extreme heat, and a computer temperature monitor system that warns safety instructors when the building gets too hot.

Wampler said an alarm sounds if the temperature reaches 1,000 degrees F; a house fire typically gets up to about 700 to 800 degrees.

Inside, the burn building has six rooms with cinder block walls and thermal tiles lining structural elements. Staff will be able to practice their skills in a variety of scenarios — instructors can even recreate a basement fire by closing all the steel shutters on the first-floor windows and then have trainees enter from the second floor.

Wambler explained staff can use a fog machine to create artificial smoke, or start a real fire with class A fuels — such as straw and palates — which are more realistic than training fires fueled by propane.

Trainees will be able to practice rappelling off the building, setting ladders, and searching for and rescuing victims. One room on the second floor has a hole in the concrete ceiling that was letting afternoon light in, but which can be covered with wooden trusses for trainees to practice cutting through a roof.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue can also use the facility for its fire academies for volunteers.

“...[H]aving a building that you can go to during class and actually practice what you’re lecturing about is really good,” Wampler said.

It’ll be great for recruitment and retention too, Sheets added.

“We have 34 full-time positions within Wintergreen Fire & Rescue and for the first time we can bring in people that don’t have any training at all, and say, ‘if you want to do this, within 18 months we can get you to a point where you could be hired as a basic life-support provider firefighter and never leave the county to get that training,” he said.