Bidenomics good for America

What a week for learning from history! I’m sure most of us have heard that the head of the Wagner Mercenary Force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a very short-lived rebellion against the Russian Ministry of Defense last Saturday. He and some of his troops drove almost 300 miles into Russia before stopping.

On the way they shot down several military helicopters plus one command and control plane, killing about 20 Russian military personnel in the process. I still have no idea whether this was some kind of ruse or a real attack on the leadership of Russia but the way this relatively small force moved through Russia with no air cover at all showed the profound weakness of the Russian military. Before embarking on his “march on justice” Prigozhin stated in no uncertain terms that the Russian military leadership concocted the whole reason for this disastrous war.

There was no threat to Russia from Ukraine. So history repeats itself. Like Lyndon Johnson’s fabricated Gulf of Tonkin attack that led directly to the carnage of the US/Vietnam war and like George W. Bush’s lies about “Weapons of Mass Destruction” which provided the excuse for the U.S./Iraq war, Putin directed his military to attack an innocent country on the basis of lies. Each of these wars caused hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, the complete waste of billions or trillions of dollars on munitions, and great environmental damage to the planet.

I can only hope that the U.S. has learned a lesson but I have my doubts. Russian leadership? I have even more doubts.

The other thing that became apparent in the Prigozhin rebellion was that Vladimir Putin, like his admirer Donald Trump, is a coward. Putin disappeared for over 24 hours and let the dictator/leader of Belarus negotiate a settlement that persuaded Prigozhin to abort his drive on Moscow. Unlike Zelensky, who stayed in Kiev doing his job while the Russian military attacked, Putin ran from a pack of mercenaries.

In this country, Bidenomics has become the answer to so many problems. The U.S. economy is cruising in high gear with inflation fading away and investment booming. Unlike the empty promises of Reagan’s “trickle-down” scam, Biden’s focus on what is best for the middle class appears to be opening the door for decades of U.S. prosperity. And he’s managing to do that with a Republican House of Representatives wandering in the wilderness of Trumpism.

Do better. Vote Democratic.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone