Batteau Festival a success

The James River Batteau Festival was in full swing at Galts Mill in Amherst County last Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m. there were over 150 vehicles parked in Ned Perrow’s cornfield along the James River.

I was impressed when two professional photographers approached. They were covering the event for the first time for AARP magazine. Look for an AARP Instagram slideshow.

Kayaks, canoes, john boats, homemade boats, etc., began to trickle in. The term “river rat” was not derogatory at all in this crowd. Sunburn was in full display. Camping tents began to decorate the landscape.

At 4:35 p.m., the Brightwell’s Mill batteau was the first to arrive. Approaching the river bank, Captain Ricky Brightwell shouted an alert and BOOM! — an onboard black powder cannon was fired.

With men, women, children, and dogs onboard, all of the batteaus were fascinating. A favorite was the Lady’s Slipper. The AARP photographers boarded the Lady Slipper and spent some quality time shooting the all-female crew.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights

Laying low for a while

I need a long break and our community needs to hear from other voices.

And there are a lot of you out there that probably pick up the paper every week and say ‘who elected this guy or perhaps something worse?’ I leave the liberal viewpoint in Mike Tabony’s capable hands.

Obviously, you will all survive my absence. And for the other side there is always will be somebody going on about gender, socialism, cultural oppression. And it might be wise to lay low because if Trump is reelected those people will be taking names and seeking revenge.

I want to thank the Nelson County Times. We are blessed to have a local newspaper and local journalism. Support this newspaper.

Our country is divided. Somewhat less than half of us believe only Trump can fix it. A bit more than half of us think electing Trump is an extinction level event for our democracy. Nothing lasts forever and history moves on regardless of our wishes, but I don’t see this dichotomy ending soon. I think we will come out alright in the end but getting there is going to be ugly.

Although this will not help the problem of partisanship, I want to raise my glass in a toast to “THE GREATEST WITCHHUNT IN HISTORY.” May it continue and finally put Donald Trump on that “ashbin of history” they are always talking about.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Climate crisis is before your eyes

As a retired public school teacher and grandmother of six, I am horrified about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. It hit home for me in Charlottesville, Virginia last week with the polluted air pushed south from the Canada wildfires. My neighbors and I wore N95 masks for several days when outside to protect our lungs from the damaging small particulates in the air.

It is important to name the main cause of these climate disasters: fossil fuels. We can no longer continue to refuse to see that longer, hotter, and deadlier summers are caused and perpetuated by the fossil fuel industry.

The science is clear — the longer we allow fossil fuel companies to dig and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. We all know this is causing the climate crisis, and yet they keep burning and profiting, with zero accountability.

Media has an important role to play — and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to make one thing about extreme weather very clear: it’s not a “crisis” that just happens to us — it’s a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. Media has an important job to do to turn the tide of public opinion, and help the world avoid the worst of the climate impacts.

Please tell the REAL story about the climate crisis.

BETTY TABONY

Charlottesville

GOP running out of ideas

As Trump is arraigned in the 2nd of 4 expected arrests this year the Republican leadership is urging the faithful to “Stand with Trump.” This deplorable behavior just shows how complete a vacuum the Republican policies and platform container has become. Republican leadership is now herding followers into acceptance of the dictatorship of Donald Trump. T

This seems to be their only new idea. Otherwise, just continue the failed programs of the Reagan Revolution, which through 40 years has impoverished the American people while enriching the richest few. This is sad enough but now the most radical of these radicals are, through their “Blueprint to Save America”, trying to destroy the ability of the federal government to function. Our Representative, Bob “No” Good, is one of the more disruptive members of that gang.

Meanwhile, the administration of President Biden is rolling right along, working for the American people. The continually forecast recession is again hurrying away into the distant future. In this week’s meeting, the aggressive Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates alone for the moment as inflation is moderating rapidly; no additional action is required.

The I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia just goes to show how much the infrastructure improvements are needed. President Biden’s legislation will provide it. Had improvements been made during the last administration we could have avoided the months of transportation aggravation this collapse will cause.

Locally, it appears that the new Republican majority city council of Lynchburg has replaced an experienced voter registrar staff with inexperienced newbies. First voter registration staff were harassed out of office by Republicans in Buckingham County, now Lynchburg. I ask, why are experienced registrars being replaced by the inexperienced? Folks, I suggest you let all concerned citizens know about these highly questionable actions.

Also of local concern was the inability of the new Lynchburg City Council to write and pass a budget funding the local schools until this last week, pretty late in the game. In that budget they decreased local funding for the schools hoping the state will increase funding. However, the Virginia government has not yet passed a state budget.

Once again they demonstrate the classic, “Republicans assert that the government is the problem then get elected and prove it.” When will the populace recognize that Democratic governance is much better for economic growth, equality, and meeting the needs of Americans?

We can do better. We can vote Democratic.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Addressing missing Confederate flags

In last week’s edition of this newspaper a letter was published lamenting the removal by persons yet unknown of Confederate flags marking, and presumably honoring, the graves of men buried there who served in the Armies of the Confederate States of America. Also placed in these same cemeteries were flags marking the graves of persons who served in the military forces of the United States of America. The letter writer suggested that many Nelson County residents should “be offended” by this act of vandalism..

As a not-yet-buried veteran I am indeed offended — offended by the symbolic equivalency of service to a cause seeking to destroy the United States and service by others to defend the freedoms of all Americans. Other articles in the same paper properly marked this kind of service by reporting on the Governor’s remarks about the service of the Bedford Boys, who led the D-day assault on Normandy’s beaches to defeat Nazi Germany. These men truly earned every flag a grateful nation remembers to place on their graves. I note the irony that I am writing this letter on our newest national holiday, June 19th.

AL WEED

Lovingston