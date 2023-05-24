Bummed by rematch prospect

Well. Elon Musk summed up an era yesterday when he twitted “Trust nothing, not even nothing.” Musk wasn’t describing the state of contemporary culture; he was offering his advice on how to approach it, an approach that helps him in the long run but leaves you lost and uncertain.

For if you trust nothing you have no tools for looking at things rationally and for making informed decisions for yourself, your family, your country. And then Musk can tell what to think for a price. It is as if Musk and his newfound buddy, Donald Trump, were reading from a book entitled how to fool all of the people all of the time for fun and profit.

But there is one person who knows what he thinks and that is the person who put up the large sign going north up U.S. 29 from Lovingston. It says Biden is owned by the Chinese government. Who knew? It’s just what I need on my way to Charlottesville; a conspiracy theory masquerading as political discourse. So, my choices in 2024 are Biden owned by the Chinese to Trump owned by the Russians.

By that logic who owns DeSantis? The Hungarians?

You shouldn’t be surprised that the American people are bummed out at the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch. Trump, of course, is only interested in revenge and so far, Biden’s campaign consists of saying he isn’t Trump. Meanwhile the American people are saying: ‘what about us, our problems, our future.’ Biden needs to spell out his plans for a second term, how he is going to pay for them, how he is going to elect enough Democrats to enact those plans and lastly, he needs to sell the American people on Kamala Harris.

Of course, given the speed in which the political landscape keeps changing the 2024 election could be between Klobuchar and Pence. Possibly an upgrade.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Congress not doing its job

On the international scene, it is absolutely amazing the change that has occurred in the past year. Putin’s disastrous war on Ukraine has made him an international criminal, destined for exclusion from democratic nations while Ukraine’s President Zelensky is advocating for Ukraine globally. Again I must say it, this war has made a comedian into a world-respected leader and a feared president into a pathetic clown.

Also it seems much more likely that Ukraine will now become a member of NATO than it ever did before Putin attacked it.

And in a bit of national karma, Disney has announced the cancellation of a billion dollar addition to Florida’s Disney World due to the interference of Governor DeSantis in their business. How much damage can a Republican nut do to your economic future? Ask a Floridian.

Sometimes I think our politicians are hopeless. And if this is the case it is because we, the citizenry, do not take our part in this great experiment seriously. We elect dictator wannabes or elitists and then expect them to do the right thing in the government. Like it or not, government is the legalized use of force in a society. Therefore its leaders should be chosen with utmost care and then watched as closely as the rabbit watches the fox.

But this is not what we do. We seem incapable of doing it. Today, wealth, even stolen wealth, substitutes for morality and a few tweets are a policy statement. I suspect that unless all this changes the experiment is doomed to failure.

President Joe Biden could use the debt crisis to help bring the citizen into his proper role again but so for he hasn’t. He should go on national television and educate the citizenry. A U.S. default will occur unless this problem is solved. A default will destroy the economic balance of the world and economic future of millions of U.S. citizens. Congress has not passed an unencumbered debt ceiling increase and that is their job. Biden knows the 14th Amendment to the Constitution requires the government to pay its debts. If the Congress won’t do it, he will.

At present, the Republicans do not know how to govern. They act like terrorists out to destroy the economy once again while doing their best to deny the vote to millions.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone