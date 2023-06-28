No ‘noble cause’

My Great Grandfather V. McGinnis walked back home barefoot from the surrender at Appomattox. A Confederate survivor of the Crater Battle of Petersburg and others, just a young man in his teens when he joined. What was he fighting for?

Some say, just to protect the land and those he loved. Well maybe, but his parents invested all the money they had in the Confederacy. What did they stand to lose? Everything, and yes, they lost just about everything: land, money, and their human enslaved ‘property.’ All three of their children fought. One son died.

For what? To defend a state’s right for Virginia property owners to own, buy, and sell enslaved humans? This was no “noble cause” as the monument at the Amherst County Courthouse claims. The South’s cause was evil. Undeniably. This Amherst County Courthouse monument flies in the face of all who pledge to defend liberty and justice for all.

Truthfully, the only just reason for monuments that honor soldiers and the war dead is because they sacrificed their lives for good causes that serve America, in defense of liberty and to protect freedom for all people. For those, like my great grandfathers who fought for an unjust cause, there should be no public monument. We can memorialize them privately, on their gravestones, and through family stories handed down, but not by glorifying what they were fighting for.

The important question is, why is this huge, front and center stone with a bronze plaque, the ONLY war monument at the Amherst Court House? Is a monument that is a de facto white racial superiority statement the only cause our County really wants to honor? If so, shame upon us all.

ELLA MAGRUDER

Amherst

Censure vote will backfire

The right-wing radicals in the House of Representatives have given Adam Schiff a virtual lock on the California Senate race with the censure vote. Representative Schiff was censured under the orders of Donald Trump to his House minions who were again made to look like the pathetic puppets they are. Representative Schiff rightly said he’d wear their censure as a “Badge of Honor”.

I’m sure a lot of California voters will agree that his intelligence and integrity will make him a valuable member of the US Senate. We’ll see in November.

Also, all the noise about Hunter Biden has been quieted by his plea deal. His misdeeds turned out to be so minor they were not worth investigating. However, the documented misdeeds of the “conservative” justices of the US Supreme Court are reason to believe that serious influence peddling is going on there. Or how about questioning the DOJ’s 15-month delay in investigating Trump’s role in his attempted coup? Why was the leader of the greatest criminal act against this country since the Civil War not investigated for over a year?

And overseas few weeks ago Putin compounded his mistake of attacking Ukraine by having his military blow up Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka Dam, which held back a vast reservoir on the Dnipro River. That reservoir acted as a barrier to the Ukrainian forces that wanted to attack southwards to reclaim their Crimean territory. Now all that barrier water has drained away and the lake bottom is rapidly drying out. Russia has a lot of new border to defend with an army already stretched to the breaking point.

Presently, there are rumors that Putin may order his military to blow up Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, the biggest nuclear power station in Europe. If that is done most of that fabulous agricultural area will be contaminated for years with radioactive materials. It would be the greatest single crime against humanity ever committed and is likely to widen the war. Several NATO countries may be affected. Putin should end his war immediately.

And to Mr. Harpster, I shall miss your writing. You asked, “Who elected this guy…?” I answer, “All those who recognize that with the right and power of expression comes responsibility to your fellow humans and the planet, concepts completely foreign to Donald Trump and his minions.” Come back rested and help us get better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Don’t relax on COVID

Y’all may not know this but COVID still has a 60% higher mortality rate than the flu. People think the COVID is no big deal now, but it is, especially to me and others who are at risk. I have leukemia and am immunocompromised.

Please understand when I wear a mask or when I ask you to distance, and when I ask if we can eat or visit outside. Please don’t be angry when I open a window during worship services or ask for ventilation during a meeting. I’d love to still have time with my children and grandchildren. I’m just trying to do my best to get that time.

Please stay away from work and public places if you’re sick or at least wear a good mask over your nose and mouth. It’s not only me who doesn’t want to get sick.

Sanitary habits and precautions are a sign of civilized people. Please be one.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights

